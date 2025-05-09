Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/9/25: Tara Hastings being sassy, Starving artist is a real thing, Why has Joe Biden come out hiding? Wall Mirror for sale, Indiana Democrats are lying

Published on May 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tara Hastings being sassy

2. Starving artist is a thing

So? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/survey-food-security-financial-stability-are-challenges-for-indianapolis-artists?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

3. Why has Joe Biden come out of hiding?

… and Joe has the nerve to talk about how the Trump administration is dealing with Ukraine – Russia? 

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920576362282197459?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

Dr Jill to the rescue:

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1920511143727997159?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. What in the world are we looking at?

5. Indiana Democrats are lying

