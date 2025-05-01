Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/1/25: Why is a Republican super majority voting for tax increases? Tim Walz was picked because he’s white, Pizza King Coke bucket, Republicans who raised taxes on Hoosiers
1. Why is a Republican super majority voting for tax increases?
2. Tim Walz said he was picked for the Harris ticket because he could "code talk" to white people
3. Pizza King
4. Republicans who raised taxes on Hoosiers
