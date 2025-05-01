Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/1/25: Why is a Republican super majority voting for tax increases? Tim Walz was picked because he’s white, Pizza King Coke bucket, Republicans who raised taxes on Hoosiers

Published on May 1, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Why is a Republican super majority voting for tax increases?

2. Tim Walz said he was picked for the Harris ticket because he could "code talk" to white people

3. Pizza King

4. Republicans who raised taxes on Hoosiers

