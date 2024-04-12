Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/12/24: Firearms at airports, Iranian attack imminent, Gold, Chinese Immigrant vs David Hogg

Published on April 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 

1. More Than 1,500 Firearms Detected At Airport Checkpoints

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

More Than 1,500 Firearms Detected At Airport Checkpoints (forbes.com)

2. Iranian Attack Expected on Israel in Next Two Days

Mullahs at Anniversary of Revolution Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Iranian Attack Expected on Israel in Next Two Days (msn.com)

3. Costco is selling lots of gold; should you be buying?

Stack of pure gold bullion bars in bank vault storage. 1kg 999,9 Fine Gold bar ingots background. Precious metal investment, finance banking business, financial reserve, wealth 3D concept illustration Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Costco is selling lots of gold; should you be buying? How this gold rush impacts the market (msn.com)

4. Chinese immigrant takes down gun control activist David Hogg

Listen:

reference:

Video: Chinese immigrant takes down gun control activist (americanmilitarynews.com)

