Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/1/25: Tony takes Tara’s breath away, Micah Beckwith Townhall disrupted, Lesley Stahl is disgusting, ICE admits to an ‘administrative error’ after Maryland man sent to El Salvador prison

Published on April 1, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tony takes Tara's breath away

News: Marcus Bailey is out. 4th baby

2. Micah Beckwith townhall disrupted

Source: Micah Beckwith

3. Lesley Stahl is disgusting. This question is actually impossible to ask

….CBS News can go to hell.

4. That's a lot of "S"

5. ICE admits to an 'administrative error' after Maryland man sent to El Salvador prison

