Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/1/25: Tony takes Tara’s breath away, Micah Beckwith Townhall disrupted, Lesley Stahl is disgusting, ICE admits to an ‘administrative error’ after Maryland man sent to El Salvador prison
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Tony takes Tara's breath away
News: Marcus Bailey is out. 4th baby
2. Micah Beckwith townhall disrupted
3. Lesley Stahl is disgusting. This question is actually impossible to ask
….CBS News can go to hell.
4. That's a lot of "S"
5. ICE admits to an 'administrative error' after Maryland man sent to El Salvador prison
More from WIBC 93.1 FM