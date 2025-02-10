Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/10/25: Caitlin Clark, Liberal White Women Are Insufferable, Alien Statue for sale, Pay no attention to crazy Dems

Published on February 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Caitlin Clark should get script approval for her next commercial

2. Rob Kendall texted Tony at 5:30a

3. Liberal White Women are Insufferable

White liberal women are insufferable – https://x.com/DefiantLs/status/1888338875598389686

4. Concrete Alien Statue for sale

5. Pay no attention to these crazy Dems

