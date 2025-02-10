Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 2/10/25: Caitlin Clark, Liberal White Women Are Insufferable, Alien Statue for sale, Pay no attention to crazy Dems
1. Caitlin Clark should get script approval for her next commercial
2. Rob Kendall texted Tony at 5:30a
3. Liberal White Women are Insufferable
White liberal women are insufferable – https://x.com/DefiantLs/status/1888338875598389686
4. Concrete Alien Statue for sale
5. Pay no attention to these crazy Dems
