Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/8/24: Tara Hastings Loves Taco Bell, Insane text message sent to IU students, Kimmel vs Musk, Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses, Left blames ignorance and racism for their loss, Jews being attacked in the Netherlands

Published on November 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Tara loves Taco Bell

2. Insane text message sent to IU students

Insane text message sent to IU students – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/iu-students-get-racist-text-messages-invoking-slavery-plantations-fbi-investigating/

3. Kimmel vs Musk

4. 1970 Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses

5. Left blames ignorance and racism for their loss

6. Jews being attacked in the Netherlands

