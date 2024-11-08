Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/8/24: Tara Hastings Loves Taco Bell, Insane text message sent to IU students, Kimmel vs Musk, Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses, Left blames ignorance and racism for their loss, Jews being attacked in the Netherlands
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Tara loves Taco Bell
2. Insane text message sent to IU students
Insane text message sent to IU students – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/iu-students-get-racist-text-messages-invoking-slavery-plantations-fbi-investigating/
3. Kimmel vs Musk
4. 1970 Vintage Indy500 drinking glasses
5. Left blames ignorance and racism for their loss
6. Jews being attacked in the Netherlands
More from WIBC 93.1 FM