Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/11/25: State Senator Eric Koch, who sponsored the state's current Congressional maps, announced his full support for redistricting. PBS content creator Ken Burns is a liar. Nightmare fuel. It's Veterans Day

Published on November 11, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. State Senator Eric Koch, who sponsored the state’s current Congressional maps, announced his full support for redistricting

2. PBS content creator Ken Burns is a liar

3. Nightmare fuel

4. It’s Veterans Day

Sports

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis

Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

