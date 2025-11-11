Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/11/25: State Senator Eric Koch, who sponsored the state’s current Congressional maps, announced his full support for redistricting. PBS content creator Ken Burns is a liar. Nightmare fuel. It’s Veterans Day

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. State Senator Eric Koch, who sponsored the state’s current Congressional maps, announced his full support for redistricting
2. PBS content creator Ken Burns is a liar
3. Nightmare fuel
4. It’s Veterans Day
More from WIBC 93.1 FM