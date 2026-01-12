Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/12/26: Pacers, IU, and who’s going to the Super Bowl. What are you resisting Fishers? Marketplace: IU Varsity Jacket Will we see a free Iran in our lifetime? 

Published on January 12, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Pacers, IU, and who’s going to the Super Bowl

JMV joins to discuss. 

2. Popcorn Moment: What are you resisting Fishers?

Ilhan Omar says ICE agent deserved to be hit by car

 

3. Marketplace: IU Varsity Jacket

4. Will we see a free Iran in our lifetime?

