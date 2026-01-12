Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 1/12/26: Pacers, IU, and who’s going to the Super Bowl. What are you resisting Fishers? Marketplace: IU Varsity Jacket Will we see a free Iran in our lifetime? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Pacers, IU, and who’s going to the Super Bowl
JMV joins to discuss.
2. Popcorn Moment: What are you resisting Fishers?
Ilhan Omar says ICE agent deserved to be hit by car
3. Marketplace: IU Varsity Jacket
4. Will we see a free Iran in our lifetime?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM