Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/18/25: Fed cuts rates by ¼ point. Jimmy Kimmel suspended indefinitely. Major NYC strip club group bribed state auditor with lap dances, avoided $8M in taxes. Judge orders Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to be deported to Algeria or Syria

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Fed cuts rates by ¼ point 2. Jimmy Kimmel suspended indefinitely 3. Major NYC strip club group bribed state auditor with lap dances, avoided $8M in taxes 4. Judge orders Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil to be deported to Algeria or Syria