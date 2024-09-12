Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/12/24: Inflation Not Down, Israel, China, Ukraine, Boys In Girls Sports, Taylor Swift Is Okay With This? Trump Debate Performance, Laura Loomer

Published on September 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Inflation is not down, it's slowly creeping up

Inflation is not down, it's slowly creeping up
Source: Getty

¼ point, not a ½ point cut, is most likely coming – https://www.ibj.com/articles/traders-bet-on-quarter-point-fed-cut-this-month-after-rise-in-core-inflation

2. Latest from the Israel – Hamas war

Latest from the Israel - Hamas war
Source: Getty

Top Israeli official suggests safe passage for Hamas leader in exchange for releasing hostages (msn.com)

3. The US will allow other nations to determine how they use AI in the military. China is having no part of it

The US will allow other nations to determine how they use AI in the military. China is having no part of it
Source: Getty

The US will allow other nations to determine how they use AI in the military. China is having no part of it – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/china-ai-artificial/2024/09/10/id/1179736

4. Blinken Visits Kyiv During Precarious Moment in Ukraine War

Blinken Visits Kyiv During Precarious Moment in Ukraine War
Source: Getty

Blinken Visits Kyiv During Precarious Moment in Ukraine War and U.S. Politics – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

5. High school team refuses to play against transgender opponent

High school team refuses to play against transgender opponent (msn.com)

6. Does Taylor Swift's Endorsement Of Harris Mean She's Also For Boys Replacing Girls in Girls Sports?

Does Taylor Swift's Endorsement Of Harris Mean She's Also For Boys Replacing Girls in Girls Sports?
Source: Getty

7. House Republicans lament Trump's 'terrible' debate performance: 'Let her get under his skin'

House Republicans lament Trump's 'terrible' debate performance: 'Let her get under his skin'
Source: Getty

House Republicans lament Trump’s ‘terrible’ debate performance: ‘Let her get under his skin’ (msn.com)

8. MTG calls out Laura Loomer

MTG calls out Laura Loomer
Source: Getty

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Laura Loomer’s Racist Comments In Surprising Internet Feud (msn.com)

