Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/18/25: The Left won’t even accept that the meeting didn’t go poorly. Indy reverses course on Fountain Square homeless camp, Trump meets Putin in Alaska, From Hollywood to the Heartland, get your tickets now! Indianapolis Nazis

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. The Left won’t even accept that the meeting didn’t go poorly.
The Left won’t even accept that the meeting didn’t go poorly. The Right needs to accept that no deal was made for a cease-fire, and no sanctions are coming because of that, even though Trump promised they would be severe.
2. Indy reverses course on Fountain Square homeless camp
3. Trump meets Putin in AlaskaSource:Getty
Russia agrees to security guarantees – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/russia-security-guarantees-ukraine/2025/08/17/id/1222843/
….the Pivot – https://nypost.com/2025/08/16/us-news/inside-how-trumps-meeting-with-putin-pivoted-goal-from-ukraine-cease-fire-to-full-peace-deal/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….Swalwell is just a tool – https://x.com/ericswalwell/status/1956727566930215363?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….no one should trust Putin, and Trump doesn’t – https://nypost.com/2025/08/15/opinion/alaska-was-a-start-but-putin-is-still-up-to-his-old-tricks-and-trump-knows-it/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
….the B2 flyover was very solid statecraft – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/a-b-2-greeting-to-vladimir-putin-in-alaska/
4. From Hollywood to the Heartland, get your tickets now!
5. Indianapolis Nazis
