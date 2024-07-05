Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/5/24: Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Trump Viral Golf Video, Moldy Chicken on a Plane, Gen Z Flirting, Kevin Bacon

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Biden thought it was a good idea to call into a Philadelphia Radio StationSource:Getty
Listen:
2. Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Summer Stand-Up DatesSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
3. Trump golf course video that has gone viral
Listen:
4. A plane is probably the worst place to get sickSource:Getty
reference:
5. Gen Z has killed flirtingSource:Getty
reference:
6. Kevin Bacon tried out being a regular guy and hated itSource:Getty
Listen:
reference: