Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/5/24: Joe Biden, Ellen DeGeneres, Trump Viral Golf Video, Moldy Chicken on a Plane, Gen Z Flirting, Kevin Bacon

Published on July 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Biden thought it was a good idea to call into a Philadelphia Radio Station

Trump Biden Debate Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Summer Stand-Up Dates

21st People's Choice Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Ellen DeGeneres Cancels 4 Summer Stand-Up Dates (msn.com)

3. Trump golf course video that has gone viral

Listen:

4. A plane is probably the worst place to get sick

Portrait image of a woman get airsick and headache while traveling on airplane Source:Getty

 

reference:

A plane is probably the worst place to get sick

5. Gen Z has killed flirting

A beautiful young couple is walking along the seashore. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Gen Z has killed flirting

6. Kevin Bacon tried out being a regular guy and hated it

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Kevin Bacon tried out being a regular guy and hated it

