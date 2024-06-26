Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/26/24: Bowman loses in NY, LNG Gas, Banana Phone, Hillary Clinton

Published on June 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Jamaal Bowman Out in NY

BRONX, NY - JUNE 22: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez int Source:Getty

2. Biden official defends LNG Gas export policy

The LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) Tanker FSRU Toscana arrives... Source:Getty

 

reference:

Biden hits pause on approvals of liquified natural gas exports (nbcnews.com)

3. Consumer confidence is down

closeup of broke man with wallet isolated on studio background. broke man with wallet Source:Getty

reference:

Consumer confidence is down – https://www.ibj.com/articles/consumer-confidence-in-u-s-falls-in-june-as-americans-fret-about-near-term-prospects?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

4. Today on the Marketplace: Banana Phone!

5. That is not Hillary’s face

reference: 

The Hillary Clinton book cover is, well, something to behold – https://freebeacon.com/author/stiles/culture/hillary-book-cover/

WIBC 93.1 FM

