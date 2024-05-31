Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/31/24: Donald Trump, Long Range Missiles to Ukraine, Mid Century Scotch & Bourbon Dispensers on the Marketplace, America broken, Mayim Bialik

Published on May 31, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Trump guilty on all 34 counts

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with US weapons

Missile flying in the sky, military long range rocket, 3d render Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with US weapons (msn.com)

3. Today on the Marketplace: Pump Yourself a Shot of Bourbon!

Listen:

4. America is broken

American flag torn into pieces, representing US national disunity and conflict Source:Getty

Listen:

 

5. Mayim Bialik, you’re not a liberal. And, certainly, you are not welcomed by liberals

The IMDb Portrait Studio At SXSW 2024 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Mayim, you’re not a liberal. And, certainly, you are not welcomed by liberals – https://www.foxnews.com/media/former-jeopardy-host-mayim-bialik-says-real-challenge-liberal-defend-israel

