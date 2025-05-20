Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/20/25: Comey plays stupid on MSNBC, The workaround Democrat Sanctuary cities, Trump phone call with Putin leading up to peace talks? Alina Habba laying down the law, Al Unser Jr and Willy T. Ribbs joins to talk about their event tonight at the IMS Museum

Published on May 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Comey plays stupid on MSNBC

2. The workaround Democrat Sanctuary cities

3. Trump phone call with Putin leading up to peace talks?

4. Alina Habba laying down the law.

5. Al Unser Jr and Willy T. Ribbs joins to talk about their event tonight at the IMS Museum

