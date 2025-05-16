Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/16/25: US Economy doing fine despite the alarmists in the MSM, Reality TV show to get citizenship? Tom Bergeron to host Dancing with Sharks, Do you have a fake friend? Democrats introduce reparations resolution, Toupee making a comeback, Memorial day traffic expected to rise this year, 83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice

Published on May 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. China affected most by tariffs, not the US to the disappointment of Dems and the MSM

2. Reality TV show to get citizenship?

3. Tom Bergeron to host Dancing with Sharks

Tom Bergeron Returns to the Dance World, Sort of, to Host All-New Series “Dancing with Sharks”

4. Do you have a fake friend?

5. Democrats introduce reparations resolution

Democrats introduce reparations resolution

6. Toupee making a comeback

https://x.com/NYPfashion/status/1922702808689553798

7. Memorial day traffic expected to rise this year

8. 83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice

83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice: What happened?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close