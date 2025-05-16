Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/16/25: US Economy doing fine despite the alarmists in the MSM, Reality TV show to get citizenship? Tom Bergeron to host Dancing with Sharks, Do you have a fake friend? Democrats introduce reparations resolution, Toupee making a comeback, Memorial day traffic expected to rise this year, 83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice
Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. China affected most by tariffs, not the US to the disappointment of Dems and the MSM
2. Reality TV show to get citizenship?
3. Tom Bergeron to host Dancing with Sharks
Tom Bergeron Returns to the Dance World, Sort of, to Host All-New Series “Dancing with Sharks”
4. Do you have a fake friend?
5. Democrats introduce reparations resolution
6. Toupee making a comeback
7. Memorial day traffic expected to rise this year
8. 83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice
83-year-old man crashes into Nanuet NY bank, twice: What happened?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM