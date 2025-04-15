Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/15/25: Teacher Protest, Scott Bessent negotiating new trading deals, Russia and China threatening Starlink, Property Tax bill passed in the Senate late last night, MSM wants the return of Abrego Garcia

Published on April 15, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. So, the teachers had a protest

2. Scott Bessent negotiating trade deals, Far East countries first

3. China targeting former government officials to be spies

China targeting former government officials to be spies – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/14/china-recruiting-current-former-us-government-officials-spies/

Russia and China threaten Starlink
Russia and China threaten Starlink – https://www.space.com/space-exploration/tech/russia-and-china-are-threatening-spacexs-starlink-satellite-constellation-new-report-finds

5. Property Tax Bill Passes Indiana Senate, Heads to Governor

6. CNN and the media is obsessed with returning MS13 member Abrego Garcia.

