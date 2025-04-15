Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/15/25: Teacher Protest, Scott Bessent negotiating new trading deals, Russia and China threatening Starlink, Property Tax bill passed in the Senate late last night, MSM wants the return of Abrego Garcia
1. So, the teachers had a protest
2. Scott Bessent negotiating trade deals, Far East countries first
3. China targeting former government officials to be spies
China targeting former government officials to be spies – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/apr/14/china-recruiting-current-former-us-government-officials-spies/
4. Russia and China threaten Starlink
Russia and China threaten Starlink – https://www.space.com/space-exploration/tech/russia-and-china-are-threatening-spacexs-starlink-satellite-constellation-new-report-finds
5. Property Tax Bill Passes Indiana Senate, Heads to Governor
6. CNN and the media is obsessed with returning MS13 member Abrego Garcia.
