Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/11/25: Tariff war with China, DOGE has made its findings now make the cuts, SCOTUS tells Trump to bring back MS13 Illegal alien from El Salvador prison, Pacers have home court in 1st round, RFK Jr: Cause of Autism will be known by September

Catch the show in its entirety here:

1. US raises tariffs against China, China raises tariffs against the US. What's next?

Source: Getty

Yes, China is at war with us and it has nothing to do with tariffs – https://hotair.com/david-strom/2025/04/10/chinese-kinda-sorta-admit-that-they-use-cyberattacks-to-punish-us-for-supporting-taiwan-n3801663

….145%, and probably climbing – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-donald-trump-china/2025/04/10/id/1206415/