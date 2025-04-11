Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/11/25: Tariff war with China, DOGE has made its findings now make the cuts, SCOTUS tells Trump to bring back MS13 Illegal alien from El Salvador prison, Pacers have home court in 1st round, RFK Jr: Cause of Autism will be known by September

Published on April 11, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. US raises tariffs against China, China raises tariffs against the US. What's next?

Yes, China is at war with us and it has nothing to do with tariffs – https://hotair.com/david-strom/2025/04/10/chinese-kinda-sorta-admit-that-they-use-cyberattacks-to-punish-us-for-supporting-taiwan-n3801663

….145%, and probably climbing – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-donald-trump-china/2025/04/10/id/1206415/

2. DOGE has made its discoveries, now when are we going to get the cuts?

3. Senator Padilla (CA-D) using the same old Dem tropes

4. House approves budget plan, opens door to Trump agenda

5. Hudson River Helicopter crash

6. Supreme Court tells US to try to return immigrant

7. Pacers have home court advantage in the first round

8. RFK says cause of Autism will be known by September

RFK says cause of Autism will be known by September – https://www.wthr.com/article/news/nation-world/rfk-jr-hhs-determine-cause-of-autism/507-49137427-90bb-4c80-bbe9-8ba3e23c9c20

