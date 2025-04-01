Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/1/25: Hogsett’s Indy, Violent illegal aliens continue to be deported, 1028 days left, Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is a disaster, Your principles can cost you

Published on April 1, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Shootings, No Snow Removal, and Potholes. This is Indianapolis

Source: Getty

2. More violent illegal aliens being deported

Source: Getty

3. Remember the "1028 days left" protestor?

4. Rachel Zegler's Snow White is a disaster

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is a disaster – https://screenrant.com/snow-white-2025-disney-movies-live-action-comparison-box-office-milestone/

5. Youre principles can cost you

Your principles can cost you – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elon-musk-doge-very-expensive-job-tesla-stock-down-wisconsin/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab8d&linkId=787571491

….the Left is violent all the time – https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1906822733247152176

….all the time – https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/03/31/kristi-noem-warns-man-he-will-face-prosecution-telling-people-shoot-ice-agents/

….and have no regard for anyone’s safety – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nyc-dem-calls-nypd-investigate-car-shoppers-aggressively-test-driving-teslas-city-streets

It’s been 1028 days. What now, environmentalist freaks? – https://agreenerlifeagreenerworld.net/2022/06/06/climate-activist-delivers-a-poignant-message-during-the-french-open-semi-final/

