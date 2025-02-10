Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/10/25: Eagles Fly, Trump pulls Biden Security Clearance, Killing Chickens Increase Egg Prices, Trump cheered Swift booed, Some people that Tony will not interview on air

Published on February 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Philadelphia Eagles Fly

Source: Getty

Eagles – https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/live/eagles-chiefs-super-bowl-2025-news-live-updates-20250209.html

2. Trump removing security clearances everywhere

Source: Getty

Trump removing security clearances everywhere – https://nypost.com/2025/02/08/us-news/trump-stripping-the-security-clearances-from-a-new-hit-list-of-antagonists-including-ny-ag-letitia-james-da-alvin-bragg/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….including for Joe Biden – https://apnews.com/article/trump-biden-security-clearance-revoked-be82cd4f185f01404718fcc69e074fbf

3. Trader Joe's limits egg purchases. Costco, too

Source: Getty

Trader Joe’s limits egg purchases. Costco, too – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/trader-joes-egg-limit-amid-shortage/

4. Trump cheered, Swift booed at Super Bowl

Source: Getty

5. Jasmine Crockett angling for a job at MSNBC

Source: Getty

6. Why Tony will not interview Communist Jesse Brown on the air

Source: Getty

