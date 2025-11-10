Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/10/25: Did the snow catch some local officials flatfooted? Government shutdown end in sight? Gunshots Damage Buildings, Vehicles in Downtown Indy Early Saturday. Tariffs are taxes Steve Bannon and Sec Scott Bessent

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Did the snow catch some local officials flatfooted? Source:WIBC 2. Government shutdown end in sight? 3. Gunshots Damage Buildings, Vehicles in Downtown Indy Early Saturday Source:WISH-TV 4. Tariffs are taxes Steve Bannon and Sec Scott Bessent