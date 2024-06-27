Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: DEI at U Wyoming, WH Message to Trans Community, Ed Morrissey talks about SCOTUS Decisions and Tonight’s Debate

Published on June 27, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. University of Wyoming cuts DEI department

University of Wyoming cuts DEI department (usatoday.com)

2. Biden Administration sends a message to all transgender Americans

3. Will Age Be Brought Up in Tonight’s Debate

4. Ed Morrissey talks about SCOTUS decisions and tonight’s debate

