Listen Live
Local

RECAP: Tales From The Track With Scott Dixon

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel

Source: Scott Umsteadt / Radio One

RECAP: Tales From The Track With Scott Dixon

Last night, 93.1 WIBC hosted a thrilling Tales From The Track event at VisionLoft STUTZ, featuring IndyCar driver Scott Dixon as the special guest, with Hammer & Nigel as the hosts!

Attendees enjoyed an evening filled with excitement and insights into Scott Dixon’s illustrious racing career.

The event, presented by Relay Indiana, provided a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the legendary driver.

Event Highlights:

  • Venue: VisionLoft STUTZ, located at 1060 N Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, set the perfect backdrop for the evening.
  • Program: Guests were treated to a private viewing of the Stutz Museum, followed by a delightful dinner with a cash bar and interview with Scott Dixon.
  • Engagement: Attendees had the chance to register for door prizes and participate in an engaging Q&A session where Scott Dixon shared his driving experiences.
  • Memorable Moments: The meet and greet with Scott Dixon, including a photo opportunity, allowed fans to create lasting memories.

As a 2008 Indy 500 winner and holder of six IndyCar Championships, Dixon’s legacy in the sport is unparalleled. His remarkable achievements and consistency on the track have solidified his status as one of the greatest Indy car drivers of all time.

For those who couldn’t attend or did attend, the Tales From The Track event with Scott Dixon was a memorable occasion that celebrated the thrill of motorsport and the indomitable spirit of racing.

Take a look at photos from the event below!

1.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

2.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

3.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

4.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

5.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

6.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

7.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

8.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

9.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

10.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

11.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

12.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

13.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

14.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

15.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

16.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

17.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

18.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

19.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

20.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

21.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

22.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

23.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

24.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

25.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

26.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

27.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

28.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

29.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

30.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

31.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

32.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

33.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

34.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

35.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

36.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

37.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

38.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

39.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

40.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

41.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

42.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

43.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

44.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

45.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

46.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

47.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

48.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

49.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

50.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

51.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

52.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

53.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

54.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

55.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

56.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

57.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

58.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

59.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

60.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

61.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

62.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One

63.

Photos from Tales From The Track with Hammer & Nigel Source:Radio One
Trending
Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle
Sam Fritz

Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Man Killed, Woman Hurt In East Side Double Shooting

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

Delphi Judge Fran Gull
Donnie Burgess

Delphi Judge Cancels All Hearings, Will Now Have to Decide Her Own Fate

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close