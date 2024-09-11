Man Shot in Hostage Situation on Indy’s North Side

–A man was shot by police on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning. He’s accused of holding a woman hostage. Shortly before 11:30, IMPD North District officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of River Road. That’s near North Keystone Avenue and East 79th street in the Clearwater Neighborhood. They were checking on a woman who was not answering her phone.

“While en route to the incident, dispatch provided an update that the female caller stated that someone was holding a female hostage. Officers responded to the scene and initially came into contact with the female caller outside of the apartment building. The female caller told officers that the female victim was inside and being held hostage,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley. Wolley said the officers approached the apartment, knocked on the door, and tried to contact the individuals inside.“After numerous attempts by officers to get the occupants of the apartment to come to the door, they heard a female screaming inside the apartment. At the same time, another officer on-scene near the rear of the residence observed a male inside the apartment with a firearm. Officers then made forced entry to the apartment due to the exigent circumstances. Officers were met with gunfire from the alleged suspect. At some point, an officer involved shooting occurred,” said Wolley. Their suspect, a man, was shot at least once and transported to an area hospital. He is alive. The female inside the apartment was not injured. No officers or citizens were hurt either. Wolley says a gun was found not far from the suspect. “IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation. The two officers who fired their firearms have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process,” said Wolley. The officers involved were equipped with body-worn cameras during this incident.