IMPD Announces Arrest of 116 Violent Offenders in Operation Guardian

Published on September 25, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS–116 people were arrested in Indianapolis as part of what was called “Operation Guardian.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department worked with several local, state, and federal partners to make these arrests over the last two weeks. The people arrested are accused of committing a variety of serious offenses including drug-related crimes, weapons violations, and murder.

Led by the IMPD, Operation Guardian combined the resources and expertise from several IMPD specialty units and multiple partner agencies, including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO),Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Indiana State Police (ISP), U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“These arrests represent not just enforcement, but a commitment to protecting families, reducing violence, and restoring peace in our neighborhoods. Operation Guardian demonstrates what is possible when agencies work together – violent offenders are removed from our streets and our community is safer. We are grateful for the dedication of our officers and the commitment of our partners who continue to stand with us in addressing violent crime,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a Thursday news conference.

Bailey emphasized that this is part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s strategy to reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.

Police say they also recovered the following:

-29 crime guns

-3 machine gun conversion devices

-436 grams of Methamphetamines

-15 Fentanyl pills

-5.09 pounds of cocaine

-$59,866 in U.S. currency tied to criminal activity

– 1 stolen vehicle

 

1. Some Money That was Seized

2025 Operation Guardian Source:IMPD News

2. One of the Guns that was Seized

2025 Operation Guardian Source:IMPD News

3. Another Gun that was Seized

2025 Operation Guardian Source:IMPD News

4. Other Items Confiscated by Law Enforcement

2025 Operation Guardian Source:IMPD News
