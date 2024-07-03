Listen Live
Great Moments In National Anthem Performances!

Published on July 3, 2024

Nothing feels more patriotic than when a crowd of Americans stands together, hands over their hearts, listening to an incredibly…. unique version of the nation’s anthem!

To kick-off Independence Day weekend, we are taking a WILD trip down memory lane. There have been countless memorable and viral performances of the Star-Spangled Banner. It’s normal to witness singers forgetting lyrics or missing a few notes due to nerves, but some slips are just more iconic than others.

Here’s our top five favorite GREAT MOMENTS IN NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCES HISTORY!

Let us know you’re favorite on Facebook or X

1. Carl Lewis Goes “Uh-Oh”

2. When Roseanne’s Comedic Rendition Didn’t Quite Land…

3. Fergie’s Never-Ending Jazz Version

4. No One Has As Much PASSION As This Young Lady

5. The Naked Gun’s Iconic Frank Drebin

