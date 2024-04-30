Civil Traffic Cameras Should Be Banned

You know those civil traffic cameras we see at intersections in cities?

Well, I think they are just day ruiners and that they are more of a problem than a solution for everyone.

Civil traffic cameras that issue tickets pose the ‘someones watching you’ or the ‘I hope i am not doing anything wrong’ feeling on the road and I don’t think that is comfortable for anyone.

Even though the purpose of civil traffic cameras are to capture violations like running red lights or speeding, they also lead to unreliable fines and penalties ON THE REGULAR.

The threat of receiving tickets when going on your daily commute or just going to a friends house from these cameras are just uncalled for.

Here are 17 reasons from bancams.com on why civil traffic cameras should be banned.