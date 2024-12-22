5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor Runs Wild In Win Over Titans

INDIANAPOLIS – Following their most crushing loss of the season, the Colts responded on Sunday afternoon. The Colts scored 38 straight at one point on Sunday before holding on with two hands the rest of the way, beating the Titans 38-30. What did we learn from the Colts (7-8) keeping their playoff hopes alive? FIVE THINGS LEARNED Following their most crushing loss of the season, the Colts responded on Sunday afternoon. The Colts scored 38 straight at one point on Sunday before holding on with two hands the rest of the way, beating the Titans 38-30. What did we learn from the Colts (7-8) keeping their playoff hopes alive?

1. Slim Playoff Hopes Still There Source: Getty Slim Playoff Hopes Still There: As the Colts have done almost all the time in 2024, they have taken care of business against a bad football team. Although Sunday was quite the roller coaster ride from down 7-0, to 38 straight for the Colts, to 23 straight for the Titans, before the Colts held on in the final couple minutes to seal this one. With that, the Colts have held onto their slim playoff hopes for another week. To make the playoffs, the Colts will have to win their final two games (at Giants, Jaguars) and have the Chargers lose both of their final two games (at Patriots, at Raiders) or a more complicated scenario involving the Colts winning their last two, the Broncos losing their last 2 (Bengals, at Chiefs) and either the Dolphins (49ers, at Browns, at Jets) and/or Bengals winning their final games (Broncos, at Steelers). Playoff chances remain a long shot, but the Colts did keep them alive with a win in Week 16.

2. Jonathan Taylor's Record Day Source: Getty

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Jonathan Taylor’s Record Day: The home run hitter was belting them out of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. And Jonathan Taylor’s speed was on full display, thanks to some tremendous blocking to spring him, too. Go back and watch the 65 and 70-yard touchdown runs from Taylor on Sunday. So well blocked, pushing the 4.3 40-yard dash Taylor into the open field where he turned it into full gear. In going over 1,000 yards on a season, Taylor had his 2nd highest rushing total of his 5-year career on Sunday, 29 carries for 218 yards (Taylor had 253 yards in the 2020 season finale against Jacksonville). A week after Taylor’s inexecutable dropped ball at the goal line significantly impacted the Colts playoff hopes, the star running back delivered his finest rushing day in years. In total, the Colts set a franchise record for rushing yards with 335 against the Titans. Taylor’s 3 touchdown day probably made some local fantasy football owners very happy in playoff season.

3. There's The Preseason Thought Source: Getty There's The Preseason Thought: One of the more confusing elements to this Colts season for me has been the inability to get Anthony Richardson/Jonathan Taylor going together more consistently on the ground. Sunday was the exception though. It started early in the 2nd quarter, as the Colts tied the score at 7. The drive started with a pair of 8-yard runs by Taylor. Then a fake pitch to Taylor saw Richardson cut it back for 29 yards. Two more Taylor runs of 7 total yards put the Colts at a 3rd-and-3 from the 5-yard line. A pulling Quenton Nelson paved the way for Richardson to easily get into the end zone. The drive was 6 plays for 57 yards, all Taylor and Richardson on the ground into the end zone. Following a Richardson INT on the drive prior, Shane Steichen dialed up 10 straight runs, with Taylor ripping one off for 65 yards (with 2 hands on the ball) for a TD that gave the Colts a 14-7 lead. Then on the first play of the 2nd half, a tremendously well blocked offensive line sprung the home run hitter Taylor into the open field for a 70-yard touchdown. Like Saquon Barkley in Philly and Derrick Henry in Baltimore, this combo for the Colts was supposed to be an elite trait in 2024. On Sunday, it finally was that.

4. Not Much Anthony Richardson Throwing Source: Getty Not Much Anthony Richardson Throwing: You will hardly ever see a team score 38 points and have just 11 passing attempts in the game. Following a bad first-half interception in the red zone, Richardson had the ball taken out of his (throwing) hands by Shane Steichen. The head coach followed with 12 straight passes, with Richardson’s legs obviously playing a meaningful role in that. That turned into runs on 21 of 23 plays. The Colts were having great success running it, so no blame to Steichen for that decision. But it was another reminder of the massive strides Richardson still needs to make as a thrower. Credit to Richardson late though for delivering and on-target 3rd-and-8 out pattern to Michael Pittman Jr. to help ice a 38-30 lead. Of course, any real focus (improvement?) on Richardson becoming more accurate isn’t going to happen at this point of the season. No 2-week benching was going to cure his erratic passing. Richardson went 7-of-11 with a TD and an INT on the day, adding 70 rushing yards on 9 carries. This is now 5 straight games Richardson has started and finished as he aims for a healthy/critical offseason ahead.

5. Hat Tip, DeForest Buckner Source: Getty Hat Tip, DeForest Buckner: Despite missing 5 games this season, DeForest Buckner has put up quite the Pro Bowl resume. Buckner was a game wrecker early on Sunday against the Titans. He stuffed a QB sneak on the first drive of the game, batted down a ball that led to a missed 53-yard field goal and had consecutive quarterback hits later in the first half. In 2020, Buckner was traded from the Super Bowl runner-up (49ers). His team success in 5 years has been 1 playoff game and 0 playoff appearance, but that doesn’t tell the story about how good of a football player he’s been for this team in that time span. It shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle of Sunday what Buckner did, especially at a time in which the Colts were down/trying to get back into this game. As far as the defense as a whole on Sunday, the unit responded from Mason Rudolph starting 8-pf-8 before the late issues led to some uneasy closing moments.