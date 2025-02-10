Listen Live
Close
Sports

25 Photos of Bill Belichick's 24 year-old Girlfriend, Jordon Mason

25 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Published on February 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

25 Photos of Bill Belichick’s 24 year-old Girlfriend, Jordon Mason

In the world of sports, few figures command as much attention and respect as Bill Belichick.

The legendary NFL coach has recently become the subject of public intrigue due to his relationship with 24-year-old Jordan Hudson.

Despite the significant age difference, their relationship has sparked curiosity and conversation across media platforms.

The origins of Belichick and Hudson’s relationship trace back to a meeting on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021.

Related Stories

Seated next to each other, the two began chatting after Hudson requested Belichick to sign her philosophy textbook, “Deductive Logic.” This unexpected encounter laid the groundwork for a friendship that eventually blossomed into a romance by early 2023, following his split from longtime partner Linda Holliday.

As with many high-profile relationships, Belichick and Hudson have been spotted together in various public settings, from leisurely bike rides in Nantucket to romantic dinners in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Their relationship was officially confirmed in June 2024, when they went public on social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers.

Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State University, often shares glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

Her posts, which include photos of the couple hiking, golfing, and even Belichick donning a Taylor Swift t-shirt, have painted a more personal picture of the otherwise private coach.

These shared moments reveal a side of Belichick that contrasts with his typical game-day persona, showcasing a man who is, above all, enjoying life with his partner.

RELATED | Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Years

The couple’s age difference, with Hudson being 48 years younger, has not gone unnoticed.

Their relationship became fodder for jokes during The Roast of Tom Brady, where Belichick’s former players jested about the notable age gap.

It most recently got brought up from Snoop Dogg at the NFL Honors when he said joked that Jordon wasnt even born the last time the Cowboys were good and the last time the Chiefs were bad.

Despite this, the couple has maintained a steady presence, seemingly unfazed by public scrutiny.

They even did a super bowl commercial together this year,

Hudson’s background is as multifaceted as the relationship itself.

Beyond her cheerleading achievements, she pursued cosmetology, having graduated from the New England Hair Academy while balancing her college studies.

Her resilience and dedication to her passions have been evident, as she continues to forge her path alongside her relationship with Belichick.

Take a look below at 25 Photos of Bill Belichick’s 24 year-old Girlfriend, Jordon Mason. 

1. Sports Illustrated's SI The Party in New Orleans during Super Bowl Weekend

Sports Illustrated's SI The Party in New Orleans during Super Bowl Weekend
Source: Getty

2. Super Bowl LIX with Nikki Glaser

Super Bowl LIX with Nikki Glaser
Source: Getty

3. MAXIM Saints & Sinners Big Game Party in New Orleans

MAXIM Saints & Sinners Big Game Party in New Orleans
Source: Getty

4. 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans

2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans
Source: Getty

5. Bill and Jordon at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Bill and Jordon at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Getty

6. The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in New York

The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in New York
Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

7. The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in New York

The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in New York
Source: Getty

8.

Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

9. North Carolina Football Photoshoot

North Carolina Football Photoshoot
Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

10. Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors

Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors
Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

11. Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors

Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors
Source: Getty

12. Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors

Bill and Jordon attending the NFL Honors
Source: Getty

13. Jordon at the NFL Honors

Jordon at the NFL Honors
Source: Getty

14.

Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

15. Bill and Jordon's Halloween costume

Bill and Jordon's Halloween costume
Source: Jordon Hudson/Instagram

16.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

17.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

18.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

19.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

20.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

21.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

22.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

23.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

24.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

25.

Source: Instagram/Jordan Hudson

25 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close