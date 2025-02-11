Listen Live
Close
Relationships

15 Valentine's Gifts Men HATE

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Men HATE

Published on February 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A couple enjoying a romantic dinner as the husband hands his wife a heart-shaped present

Source: Man giving his wife a heart – shaped gift box while celebrating Valentine’s day at the elite restaurant. (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and right now several partners may be looking for gifts to give their loved ones to show how much they care. When it comes to getting gifts for men, there’s a few rules to following when it comes to getting the man in your life something he’ll appreciate.
Men aren’t complicated, however, there are some gifts to steer clear from when shopping for him. Here’s 15 Valentine’s Day gifts men HATE to receive:

1. Nothing

Nothing
Source: Getty

Men appreciate being thought of or shown tokens of appreciate. While Valentines Day may be marketed more for getting gifts for women, it’s nice as a man to receive something too.

2. Socks

Socks
Source: Getty

The man in your life probably got socks for Christmas.

3. Soap

Soap
Source: Getty

Do we smell that bad?

4. Hygiene Products

Hygiene Products
Source: Getty

Some men have particular grooming habits they prefer/stick to. Since personal hygiene is well … personal, it’s best to stay away from these kinds of gifts.

5. Late Gifts

Late Gifts
Source: Getty

While unexpected delays can happen when it comes to online shopping, it’s best to plan ahead when getting a Valentines gift for your partner.

6. Novelty Items

Novelty Items
Source: Getty

Some novelty items can be funny in the moment, but if there’s no practical use for the man in your life, odds are they’ll end up as clutter in his closet.

7. Hair Loss Products

Hair Loss Products
Source: Getty

Hair loss can make most men self-conscious. Gifting “solutions” for him will not give your man much confidence.

8. Valentines-Themed Clothing

Valentines-Themed Clothing
Source: Getty

There’s not much of a place for Valentines-themed clothing outside of one day a year. Best to stay away from buying him something he’s likely not going to wear.

9. Gift Cards

Gift Cards
Source: Getty

Unless you’re absolutely certain he’s going to use it or can use it, stay away from gifting gift cards. Sometime receiving one doesn’t feel that personal.

10. Gym Memberships

Gym Memberships
Source: Getty

Men should NEVER gift women gym memberships or workout equipment when they haven’t indicated interest in pursuing fitness; same can be applied for men.

11. Equipment for Chores

Equipment for Chores
Source: Getty

If the man in your life isn’t the best at contributing to an equal share of the chores around the house, gifting equipment to “help” him complete these tasks isn’t the way to address or fix this behavior.

12. Coupon Books

Coupon Books
Source: Getty

Coupon books can be seen as a lazy gift, and may not always be a convenient gift for the giver, depending.

13. Stuffed Animals

Stuffed Animals
Source: Getty

The man in your life probably doesn’t have much of a use or a need for a stuffed animal at this point.

14. Clothing

Clothing
Source: Getty

Clothing can be a tough gift to give for a variety of factors: Do you know the style he likes? Are you sure it will fit him? Will he wear it? Unless you’re absolutely certain, it’s best to stay away.

15. Artwork

Artwork
Source: Getty

Artwork can be very personal, so it can be tricky finding something he’ll like, especially considering artwork doesn’t have much of a practical use beyond decor. Just like gifting clothing, it’s important to know whether or it’s “him.”

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Men HATE was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close