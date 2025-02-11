Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and right now several partners may be looking for gifts to give their loved ones to show how much they care. When it comes to getting gifts for men, there’s a few rules to following when it comes to getting the man in your life something he’ll appreciate. 15 Valentine’s Day gifts men HATE to receive: is right around the corner, and right now several partners may be looking for gifts to give their loved ones to show how much they care. When it comes to getting gifts for men, there’s a few rules to following when it comes to getting the man in your life something he’ll appreciate.Men aren’t complicated, however, there are some gifts to steer clear from when shopping for him. Here’sto receive:

1. Nothing Source: Getty Men appreciate being thought of or shown tokens of appreciate. While Valentines Day may be marketed more for getting gifts for women, it’s nice as a man to receive something too.

2. Socks Source: Getty The man in your life probably got socks for Christmas.

3. Soap Source: Getty Do we smell that bad?

4. Hygiene Products Source: Getty Some men have particular grooming habits they prefer/stick to. Since personal hygiene is well … personal, it's best to stay away from these kinds of gifts.

5. Late Gifts Source: Getty While unexpected delays can happen when it comes to online shopping, it’s best to plan ahead when getting a Valentines gift for your partner.

6. Novelty Items Source: Getty Some novelty items can be funny in the moment, but if there’s no practical use for the man in your life, odds are they’ll end up as clutter in his closet.

7. Hair Loss Products Source: Getty Hair loss can make most men self-conscious. Gifting “solutions” for him will not give your man much confidence.

8. Valentines-Themed Clothing Source: Getty There’s not much of a place for Valentines-themed clothing outside of one day a year. Best to stay away from buying him something he’s likely not going to wear.

9. Gift Cards Source: Getty Unless you’re absolutely certain he’s going to use it or can use it, stay away from gifting gift cards. Sometime receiving one doesn’t feel that personal.

10. Gym Memberships Source: Getty Men should NEVER gift women gym memberships or workout equipment when they haven’t indicated interest in pursuing fitness; same can be applied for men.

11. Equipment for Chores Source: Getty If the man in your life isn’t the best at contributing to an equal share of the chores around the house, gifting equipment to “help” him complete these tasks isn’t the way to address or fix this behavior.

12. Coupon Books Source: Getty Coupon books can be seen as a lazy gift, and may not always be a convenient gift for the giver, depending.

13. Stuffed Animals Source: Getty The man in your life probably doesn’t have much of a use or a need for a stuffed animal at this point.

14. Clothing Source: Getty Clothing can be a tough gift to give for a variety of factors: Do you know the style he likes? Are you sure it will fit him? Will he wear it? Unless you’re absolutely certain, it’s best to stay away.