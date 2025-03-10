15 Photos Of Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend, Irina Shayk

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, is making headlines again, but this time it’s not about football.

Reports have surfaced that Brady has rekindled his relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk, sparking excitement among fans.

After their romance fizzled out in 2024, insiders now claim the two are back together and open to seeing where things go.

Brady and Shayk were first linked in the summer of 2023 when they reportedly connected after meeting at a high-profile wedding.

Sources noted a “spark” between the two, though their relationship started off casually.

Unfortunately, by April 2024, the romance had come to a halt, with insiders suggesting the timing just wasn’t right.

Fast forward to February 2025, and it seems the timing has changed.

Both Brady, 47, and Shayk, 39, are in better head spaces, with reports indicating they “never stopped caring about one another.”

Now, the couple is giving their relationship another shot, showing that their initial chemistry may have staying power this time around.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished players in NFL history.

Over his celebrated career, he won seven Super Bowl championships and countless MVP awards, cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

After retiring from football, Brady seamlessly transitioned to the broadcast booth, recently calling his first Super Bowl under a lucrative contract with Fox Sports.

Irina Shayk, known for her high-profile modeling career, also has a notable past.

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a daughter.

Her connection to Brady marks yet another chapter in her intriguing personal and professional life.

Fans of both stars are buzzing with curiosity about where this rekindled romance might head.

One thing is certain—between Brady’s iconic achievements and Shayk’s supermodel resume, this dynamic duo is as intriguing as they are glamorous.

Take a look below at