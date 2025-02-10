last minute and now you have no idea what to get your partner before Valentine’s Day. Instead of stressing and frantically rushing out the door to go to some random store to throw something into the cart, sit back, relax and continue scrolling. Related: 15 Romantic Road Trips in Texas for Valentine’s Day Related: 15 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can get TODAY: Oh great, you waited until theand now you have no idea what to get your partner before. Instead of stressing and frantically rushing out the door to go to some random store to throw something into the cart, sit back, relax and continue scrolling.Related: 25 Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Gifts for $100 or Less Here’s

1. Picture Frame and/or Photo Album Source: Getty We have hundreds – if not thousands of photos on our phones and other devices, but rarely nowadays do we actually get to hold them. A great gift to your partner could be having a bunch of cherished photos printed and gifted in the form of picture frames and/or a photo album. Physical photos can help make a residence feel more like home, or personalize a workspace at work. A photo album could become a treasured family item for generations to come.

3. Valentine's Day Gift Basket Source: Getty This can be a pretty quick and easy last-minute gift if you know your partner really well. Buy a nice wicker basket and fill it with all their favorites; wine or spirits, chocolate or candies, their favorite DVD or one they've been wanting to watch, a personalized written love letter, a new cozy blanket or clothing, a new candle, etc. Make the basket personal to them to show how much you care.

4. Lego Set Source: Getty Lego sets seem to becoming more popular as an activity for couples to do together. Stop by your local supermarket or Lego store and buy something to build for the two of you, or just for them! Lego has a variety of themes, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

5. Basketball Tickets Source: Getty While the NBA is about to head into its All-Star break, getting tickets to a game after the holiday can still be a great last-minute gift, especially with a lot of games left on the schedule. If your partner loves basketball, make sure to snag a pair of tickets today!

6. Book a Vacation Source: Getty Has there been a destination they’ve been dreaming of? Book it today and surprise them for Valentine’s Day! Just make sure you both have the time.

7. Weekend Getaway Source: Getty This could be a bit tricky or pricy, considering how close the weekend is, but book a getaway for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day backs right up into a long weekend. Surprise your partner with packed bags and a romantic stay somewhere nice, whether near or far.

8. A New Book Source: Getty Is your partner a reader? Pop over to your local bookstore and pick them up the next book in their favorite series or something new that you think they’ll love!

9. New Shoes Source: Getty Is your partner a sneaker head? Buying them a new pair of shoes from their favorite brand may be a great last-minute gift. Just make sure you know their shoe size!

10. Intimacy/Conversation Starter Card Deck Source: Getty Buying an intimacy card deck can be a fun way to spice up your relationship or create meaningful conversation. Some decks feature several categories to choose from to match the mood. Most are only sold online, so you may want to place your order now so it arrives on time.

11. A Puzzle Source: Getty If your partner has a love for puzzles, then heading to the store right now and picking them up a new one should be far from a challenge. Puzzle building can also be a nice and intimate activity to share with your partner as well!

12. New Clothes Source: Getty New clothes can be a pleasant Valentine’s Day surprise, and if you know your partner’s size and style, it can be a quick fix to procrastinating on gift giving.

13. Couples Massage Source: Getty Depending on where you book, you may be able to snag a last-minute couples massage for you and your partner for Valentine’s Day or the coming weekend. Hopefully it helps you relax if you’ve stressed yourself out trying to find a gift.

14. Portable Bluetooth Speaker Source: Getty Your partner between portable bluetooth speakers and haven’t committed to getting another just yet? Head over to your local supermarket or electronics store and pick up their new speaker. Bonus points if you have the speaker charged up and playing some romantic tunes upon their arrival if they’re heading over to your place. Just make sure the sound quality is good if you go this route.