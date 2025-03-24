10 Takeaways From Colts 2025 Free Agency

INDIANAPOLIS – It will not be run it back for the 2025 Colts. The Colts have many guys coming and going after a rare March-type offseason for Chris Ballard. Here are 10 takeaways from the Colts 2025 free agency: It will not be run it back for the 2025 Colts. The Colts have many guys coming and going after a rare March-type offseason for Chris Ballard. Here are 10 takeaways from the Colts 2025 free agency:

1. Defensive Back Room Gets Attention Source: Getty Entering the offseason, the thought was the Colts secondary needed some heavy attention. And Chris Ballard reacted in that manner with the deals for S-Cam Bynum and CB-Charvarius Ward. The Colts handed out two significant deals to that pair, with the hope they have some new secondary answers for several years to come. More playmaking is a hope/need from this investment with the Colts lacking in that area over the past few years.

3. Will Quarterback Miracle Hit? Source: Getty No matter how you slice it, the Colts need a quarterback miracle to hit in 2025. A big question entering free agency was what the quarterback competition would look like for Anthony Richardson. Well, it’s going to be in the form of Daniel Jones, who has been a below average signal caller in his 70-start career. It remains to be seen how exactly this quarterback battle is going to play out, with both guys needing ample reps/work. Whether it’s Richardson turning around an ugly completion percentage (among other things) or Jones flipping the script after 4.5 years of starting evidence, either of these happening would be unprecedented.

4. Tight End Need Remains Source: Getty The Colts need at tight end is glaring. And they seem resigned to address that in the draft, potentially with a significant draft pick. I would call it malpractice for the Colts to go into the draft and not take a tight end on Day 1 or Day 2 (Rounds 1-3). The skill group needs something substantial added to it at some point this offseason.

5. Real Cornerback Move Source: Getty Outside of a 2022 cameo from Stephon Gilmore, you have to go back to prime Vontae Davis to find a Colts outside cornerback with the resume of Charvarius Ward. Assuming Ward gets back to that 2023-level of play, after a year to forget, Lou Anarumo will have something to work with in the back end. Will Ward let the Colts have the ability to do some shadowing of top wideouts? Will Ward allow Anarumo to be more comfortable in amping up blitzing, trusting him on some islands? When the Colts last won a division title (2014), it was a remarkable year from Davis helping his team to the AFC Championship. And it’s not like the passing game in the NFL has quieted down since, especially with the AFC quarterback roster.

6. New Looking Offensive Line Source: Getty In the most critical season of Anthony Richardson’s young career (assuming he wins the job) he will have two new offensive linemen starting in front of him. At center, the departure of Ryan Kelly (Vikings) likely means second-year center Tanor Bortolini will be the first new center in Indianapolis since 2015. Kelly handled a ton of communication on his plate, so that will be going to a new/younger voice. At right guard, Will Fries moving on to Minnesota doesn’t have as obvious of a replacement as center. Is the 2025 Colts starting right guard in the building yet? Internally, Matt Goncalves is probably the guy to get a long look. A pair of new starting offensive line options, plus some depth uncertainly, is not something we are used to much in the last 5-6 years.

7. Defensive Line Need Open Source: Getty If I had to re-make a Colts needs at this point of the offseason, I think defensive line would be right at the top of the list (behind tight end). Dayo Odeyingbo off to Chicago means the Colts must replace the defensive lineman who played the most snaps of any in 2024. Odeyingbo was easily the most durable and versatile Colts defensive lineman in recent years, playing 54-out-of-54 games. Replacing him is unlikely to come from one person, with the Colts adding just Neville Gallimore (more of an exclusive defensive tackle) so far. The Colts still could use some edge juice with tempered expectations for Samson Ebukam coming off a torn Achilles.

8. Running Back Depth Changing Source: Getty One of the least productive aspects of the 2024 Colts were running backs not named Jonathan Taylor. Changing that group was needed in 2025. The Colts started that in free agency by adding veteran Khalil Herbert, who has been a nice reserve option in his career. Even with that move, the Colts still would be wise to tap into some draft depth at running back. Taylor is an elite runner, but you have to be cognizant about the massive workload he’s had going back to his collegiate days.

9. Kicking Competition, Too? Source: Getty When Chris Ballard stressed the need for more roster “competition” who knew the kicker position would be on that list, too. Of the 7 outside of the building free agent signings by the Colts, kicker Spencer Shrader could bring a tad of uneasiness to Matt Gay. While Gay didn’t miss a single kick inside of 50 yards last year (61-of-61), he had issues from 50+ (3-of-9). For Shrader to beat out Gay, he’s probably going to have overwhelmingly be the better kicker in camp. Ironically, Shrader has never attempted an NFL kick from longer than 50 yards.