10 Takeaways From Colts 2025 Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – In the end, the Colts selected 8 players in the 2025 Draft, a slightly below number to a typical Chris Ballard haul. Round 1: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Round 2: DE-JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State) Round 3: CB-Justin Walley (Minnesota) Round 4: OT-Jalen Travis (Iowa State) Round 5: RB-DJ Giddens (Kansas State) Round 6: QB-Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) Round 6: DT-Tim Smith (Alabama) Round 7: LB-Hunter Wohler (Wisconsin) Here are 10 takeaways from the Colts 2025 Draft:

You could make the statement that what Warren did the best in college (creating extra yardage with the balls in his hands) specifically helps one of Anthony Richardson's biggest NFL struggles (finding easy in the underneath passing game. Warren showed at Penn State the ability to take high percentage throws and turn them into chunk plays (mainly with brute strength), versus the quarterback needing to thread some ball through multiple levels of the defense for such a play to occur. Whether it is at wide receiver or tight end, the Colts haven't had enough individual yard after catch creators in recent years. In my opinion, that's where Warren can help this passing game the most, along with the Colts lauding his versatility and toughness.

2. Starting Battles Untouched Source: Getty Entering the 2025 Draft, I would have not guessed the Colts would leave two (clear-ish) starting jobs untouched through nearly the first 230 picks. But that’s what they did at linebacker and at right guard. That’s great news for 2024 draft picks in Matt Goncalves and Jalen Carlies. While the open playing time at tight end got an obvious answer with Tyler Warren, we did not see that at right guard or linebacker. The Colts have definitely added competition at some spots this offseason, but that hasn’t been the case at these two spots.

3. More Swings At Premium Defensive Positions Source: Getty In the Chris Ballard 9-year drafting era, he has missed quite often with premium picks at premium defensive positions. More swings came in 2025 with another early attempt at defensive end (Round 2-JT Tuimoloau) and then at cornerback (Round 3-Justin Walley). The misses/struggles at defensive end include the likes of Tarell Basham, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo. You have “yet to be determined” with Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu. At cornerback, the misses include Quincy Wilson and Rock Ya-Sin, with JuJu Brents not trending in a positive direction. If you want to be optimistic about different 2025 swings at these positions, Tuimoloau has a rare resume of 3 straight 1st Team All-Big selections and Walley is a much different cornerback at 5-10/shorter arms with a game focused more on speed/instincts. Just because these positions and investments haven’t often worked out for Ballard, doesn’t mean the Colts should ignore trying to correct their blunders. The positions mean too much in today’s NFL.

4. Interesting Running Back Pick Source: Getty When I had running back mocked in the 5th round of my positional mock draft, I was thinking more of a specific third-down skillset. And while running back D.J. Giddens (Kansas State) had some moments on third-down in college, he actually has quite the resume for a running back chosen on Day 3. Giddens seems to check the size box (6-0, 212), speed box (4.43 in the 40-yard dash), production box (consecutive 1,000-yard seasons), playing in a notable conference (the Big 12) and testing numbers (2nd among running backs at the Combine in broad jump and vertical jump). That’s unusual for a running back to have all that on the resume and last until No. 151. Behind Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have wide open playing time, with Tyler Goodson still on the roster and veteran Khalil Herbert signed in free agency. Giddens has a chance to earn some rookie role.

5. Quarterback Attention Adds Another Arm Source: Getty A Day 3 quarterback was something that made sense for the Colts, although this one has some eerily similar throwing questions as the ones already on the roster. Riley Leonard was an elite runner for Notre Dame last year and checks the elite character box. But throwing with accuracy and anticipation was an issue for the former Duke quarterback. So reps are going to be needed if Leonard is going to make some serious and needed strides in operating from the quarterback. Expect Leonard to compete with Jason Bean for the 3rd quarterback in Indy.

6. Anti Chris Ballard Cornerback Pick Source: Getty Chris Ballard drafting a 5-10 cornerback in Round 3 of a draft might be one of the most unusual things the stringent trait GM has done in his 9 drafts. NFL people counter to Walley’s small height/short arms, praising his twitchiness and instincts. The Minnesota cornerback did have some nice ball production in starting for 4 years in the Big Ten. A couple things to keep in mind about Walley, yes, his playing time in 2025 doesn’t appear to be obvious (although depth at cornerback has largely exposed the Colts in recent years). But Lou Anarumo plans to play more defensive backs on third down than before, so Walley could factor in there. And Walley might be a future slot cornerback option, although 29-year-old Kenny Moore II is signed through 2026.

7. Offensive Tackle, Not Offensive Guard Source: Getty Offensive line was always going to get Colts attention in the draft. But it was interesting to see offensive tackle get the first look, and not offensive guard. At 6-9 and 339 pounds, Jalen Travis (Iowa State) will be one of the biggest Colts to ever play for the franchise. In 2025, Travis is probably a favorite to be the team’s swing tackle, with a 2026 potential outlook depending on the future of Braden Smith (who will be a free agent in ’26). For a 4th straight draft, the Colts have taken an offensive tackle in Round 3 or 4, with a variety of results: Bernhard Raimann (3rd round in 2022), Blake Freeland (4th round in 2023), Matt Goncalves (3rd round in 2024).

8. Defensive Emphasis In 2025 Source: Indianapolis Colts When you look at the Colts overall offseason, it was quite the major focus they put into their defensive side of the ball. First, they truly overhauled their scheme for the first time since 2018, with Lou Anaumro replacing Gus Bradley. Second, they gave out two of the most eye-popping, Day 1, free agent contracts in the Chris Ballard era to CB-Chararius Ward and S-Cam Bynum. Then they followed up in the draft by spending 2 of their top 3 picks on the defense (DE-JT Tuimoloau; CB-Justin Walley). You could make a case this is the most off-season defensive focus the Colts have given that side of the ball since the start of the Ballard tenure.

9. Tight End Needs Meets Round 1 Source: Getty When I complied my annual positional mock draft for 2025 (5 out of 7 picks hit in 2025), tight end was slotted in Round 1. The biggest need in my eyes got serious attention from the Colts with Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall. Look at the final four teams in the NFL last year and their tight ends (Chiefs-Travis Kelce, Bills-Dalton Kincaid, Eagles-Dallas Goedert, Commanders-Zach Ertz). Look at the final four teams in the NFL the previous year (Chiefs-Travis Kelce, Ravens-Mark Andrews, Lions-Sam LaPorta, 49ers-George Kittle). A top-flight tight end is huge when creating a winning team in today’s NFL. The Colts have been serviceable, at best, with their tight end group in recent years. It was time to try and get elite there. Hence the reason for Warren at No. 14 overall.