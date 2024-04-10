10 Most Interesting College Basketball Coaches Heading into 2024-25

I said earlier today on The Wake Up Call that a growing pet peeve (despite understanding the content machine, website clicks etc) is the “Way Too Early Top 25’s” you see being posted as the college hoops has come to an end. Again, I understand the new for content but at this point in the calendar the transfer portal is just picking up, coaches are still on the move, and freshmen recruiting classes aren’t even finished. It just seems silly.

So, I decided to pivot to another list…Who are the 10 most interesting college basketball coaches heading into the 2024-25 campaign? Some of these guys are in new jobs or struggling at their old ones. Check out the list below and tell me where I’m right, wrong, and who I missed…

1. Dan Hurley, UConn Source:Getty Why Hurley? This is pretty simple. Dan Hurley is now the face of college basketball. With the old coaching guard moving out we wondered who would take their place and Hurley quickly became the answer. But more importantly he’ll be going for the unheard of 3 peat. And just like this year, he’ll have to do it with a revamped roster with Donovan Clingan, Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, and Hassan Diarra all off to the NBA.

2. John Calipari, Arkansas Source:Getty Why Calipari? I was tempted to put John Calipari number 1 on my list with the move from Kentucky to Arkansas. There are a ton of angles, such as…which recruits follow him to Fayetteville, how will he operate with improved NIL, can you imagine the first time back in Rupp? Arkansas is a good job, it’s not Kentucky, but it’s a really good job where Calipari will be able to stick it to UK if he can get things rolling.

3. Whoever Gets Hired at Kentucky Source:Getty Why Kentucky? Whoever takes the Kentucky job (my money is on Scott Drew) will immediately have to build a roster, compile a staff, but will also inherit the March shortcomings from the past 4 years. Regardless of who takes the job they eyes of college basketball will be on them. The BBN is ready to win and won’t cut the next coach any slack.

4. Mick Cronin, UCLA Source:Getty Why Cronin? I don’t dislike Cronin but there’s no doubt he’s an odd character. The last few years it seems his name has been attached to various job openings, including the Louisville job… twice! Does he want to leave? I don’t really know. Add to the mix rumblings that UCLA hasn’t ponied up the NIL money to compete in today’s climate and you have a potential interesting situation. All of this doesn’t even take into account that Cronin just had his worst coaching record (16-17) since he took over Cincinnati back in 2006-07.

5. Tony Bennett, Virginia Source:Getty Why Bennett? What the hell happened to Virginia and Tony Bennett? UVA went from national champion to First Four/NIT conversation. Bennett should have all eyes on him after the shakiness of the last 4 seasons. Will he change his style even a little? Is he stubborn? Does UVA have any NIL money? All are valid questions as I could see them 2nd or 6th in the ACC next year.

6. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers Source:Getty Why Pikiell? Yeah, but really, why are we talking at all about Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell?! Well, that’s because Pikiell landed two top 5 recruits in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper this offseason. I expect Rutgers to show up in most preseason top 25 lists, and it’s probably warranted. But I’ll have to see to believe that they’re ready to make noise in the Big 10 or NCAA Tournament.

7. Mike Woodson, Indiana Source:Getty Why Woodson? If I’m being honest Mike Woodson should be higher on the list. The outside noise around IU hoops is going to be palpable if the Hoosiers get off to a slow start. Woody MUST find multiple playmaking guards in the portal, or he’ll be doomed from the start. He’s had great success at the F/C positions but last year really failed his team by not building an adequate backcourt.

8. Jon Scheyer, Duke Source:Getty Why Scheyer? Jon Scheyer is on this list not because he’s in any danger of losing his job, but rather because I’m waiting to see just how good of a coach he really is. Plus, Duke is going to be loaded again with the number one recruiting class (Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach) and with full expectations they’ll be ranked number 1 in the preseason.

9. Rick Pitino, St. John’s Source:Getty Why Pitino? I could be alone on this one, but I do find it interesting if we’ll see Rick Pitino have any real success at St. John’s. I’d love to see him excel there but it is right to wonder if 71 year old Pitino in the transfer/NIL era can put a team together that will contend and not just in the middle of the Big East.