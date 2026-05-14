Ex-CIA Officer Claims Covid Lab-Leak Evidence Was Suppressed

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James Erdman, a veteran CIA operations officer who recently worked with the Director of National Intelligence Director Initiatives Group (DNI DIG), testified before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday, alleging that Dr. Anthony Fauci improperly influenced the intelligence community’s investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

Erdman claimed Fauci used his position to steer investigators toward a “conflicted list” of scientists and public health experts with longstanding ties to him, many of whom had helped author a paper disputing the Wuhan lab-leak theory. He also alleged that CIA and DNI officials favored the natural-origin explanation despite contrary opinions from subject matter experts.

According to Erdman, analysts who supported the lab-leak theory faced retaliation during a CIA review conducted in 2022 and 2023. He said agency leadership rewrote findings to produce a “non-call judgment” and punished analysts who objected.

Erdman further accused the CIA of obstructing oversight efforts by withholding information from investigators and illegally monitoring the phones, computers, and communications of DIG personnel and whistleblowers.

“These were Americans being spied upon illegally while executing duties directed by the president and under the authority of the director of national intelligence,” Erdman testified.

He also raised concerns about the Biological Sciences Experts Group (BSEG), an intelligence advisory body whose members often received government funding while simultaneously influencing biodefense policy and intelligence analysis. Erdman argued the overlap created major conflicts of interest and lacked meaningful oversight.

Erdman additionally pointed to Fauci-linked scientists’ involvement in redefining gain-of-function research in 2015 and referenced the 2019 “Event 201” pandemic simulation exercise as part of a broader pattern raising questions about transparency and accountability.

He concluded by calling the situation a “national security crisis” and urged Congress to launch stronger oversight investigations similar to the 1970s Church Committee probe into intelligence agency abuses.

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