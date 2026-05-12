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Trump Eyes Venezuela as America’s 51st State

Trump’s comments about Venezuela becoming the 51st state are drawing outrage worldwide.

Published on May 12, 2026

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Pro-government Supporters March To Demand The Lifting Of Sanctions
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President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring the idea of bringing Venezuela into the United States as a potential 51st state while expanding U.S. involvement in the country’s oil industry following the removal of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a phone interview with Fox News, Trump highlighted Venezuela’s estimated $40 trillion in oil reserves and claimed strong support from Venezuelans, saying, “Venezuela loves Trump.”

Maduro was captured by U.S. military officials in January after being indicted on narco-terrorism charges by the Justice Department. Trump later announced the U.S. would oversee Venezuela during a transitional period alongside Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump has pushed to revive American oil operations in Venezuela, where companies like Exxon and Conoco were forced out nearly 20 years ago after former President Hugo Chavez nationalized the industry. Chevron remained the only major U.S. oil company operating there.

Administration officials and energy advisers have reportedly spent months encouraging major oil companies to invest in Venezuela. Under U.S. management of the oil sector, Venezuelan exports in April surpassed 1 million barrels per day for the first time since 2018.

A White House spokesperson praised the growing relationship between the two countries, saying Trump deserves credit for the partnership and Venezuela’s economic revival.

Trump also fueled speculation in March with a Truth Social post that read: “STATEHOOD, #51, ANYONE?”

However, Rodriguez rejected the idea, saying Venezuelans value their independence and would never agree to becoming part of the United States.

Venezuela joins Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Panama on the list of territories Trump has publicly discussed annexing.

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