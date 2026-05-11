Source: Ella Hall/LSU / Getty

A.J. Haulcy Bringing Versatility, Playmaking To Colts Defense

INDIANAPOLIS – In this new era of the transfer portal, it has forced NFL teams to add a new evaluation element to prospects.

For A.J. Haulcy that meant examining a guy who played at three colleges.

Pro? Con?

Well, what Haulcy did at those three schools, producing while rising through the hierarchy of college football clearly left a strong impression on the Colts.

“What I love the most,” Chris Ballard began in his first post-draft remarks on the 3rd round pick in Haulcy. “Especially in the transfer world, but goes to New Mexico, starts, goes to Houston, starts, goes to LSU, starts.

“Takes the ball away. He’s physical. He’s going to be a good addition.”

In that one season at New Mexico, Haulcy had a 24-tackle game, becoming just the 16th player in the last 20 years to reach such a number. He earned 2nd Team All-Mountain West honors as a true freshman.

From there, Haulcy moved on to an instant starter in the Big 12 at Houston. He was top-5 in the nation in solo tackles per game (6.1) during his initial campaign with the Cougars. The next year, Haulcy tied for the Big 12 lead with 5 interceptions, earning 1st Team All-Big 12 honors.

That led to one final transfer to the SEC, playing for LSU. Once again, Haulcy was a Day 1 starter. He was a 1st Team All-SEC selection.

If you’re going to be on the move that much, becoming a consistent playmaker, as the competition increases, is going to draw some eyes.

“He just played good everywhere he’s been,” Ballard says. “Like at every level, I mean every school he went to, he played well. When you’re a transfer now, it is a little like getting cut normally or you’re a free agent normally, you change teams automatically. You go in and you keep performing, I mean that’s a that’s a good quality to have.

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“Like he’s able to handle chaos and change and still perform. That’s a good thing.”

Is Haulcy going to continue this trend of playing for a team and starting right away?

That would, obviously, be at the NFL level with the Colts.

On paper, the Colts have a needed to fill starting role with Nick Cross joining the Commanders this free agency.

But Ballard doesn’t want to restrict Haulcy.

“I think you see the boxy body (6-0 and 222 pounds) and automatically think strong safety, which of course he can do,” the Colts GM says.

“But he’s better in deep field than people give him credit for.”

To some, playing for 3 different colleges in 4 years might spur some red flags, but that’s not the case with how Haulcy went about his business.

“He’s going to be a really good football player,” Ballard says.

A.J. Haulcy Bringing Versatility, Playmaking To Colts Defense was originally published on 1075thefan.com