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Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers

Long before the engines roar to life, the Indianapolis 500 begins with a moment that brings the entire Speedway together: the national anthem.

It is more than a ceremonial tradition.

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Over the years, anthem performances have added star power and fresh energy to race day, with voices that help turn a pre-race ritual into a shared experience felt from the grandstands to living rooms across the country.

That brief performance carries real weight, connecting fans, drivers, and generations through a familiar song delivered in an unforgettable setting.

Take a look below at Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers.

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Natalie Grant (2025)