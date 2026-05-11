Listen Live
Close
Music

Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Published on May 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 27 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers

Long before the engines roar to life, the Indianapolis 500 begins with a moment that brings the entire Speedway together: the national anthem.

It is more than a ceremonial tradition.

It sets the emotional tone for one of America’s most iconic sporting events, where patriotism, pageantry, and high-speed history meet on racing’s biggest stage.

Over the years, anthem performances have added star power and fresh energy to race day, with voices that help turn a pre-race ritual into a shared experience felt from the grandstands to living rooms across the country.

That brief performance carries real weight, connecting fans, drivers, and generations through a familiar song delivered in an unforgettable setting.

Take a look below at Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers.

RELATED | The Indy 500 Audio Guaranteed to Give You Chills

RELATED | Indianapolis Sports Calendar 2026: Final Four, Indy 500 & More

Natalie Grant (2025)

Jordin Sparks (2024)

Jewel (2023)

Jordan FIsher (2022)

Jimmie Allen (2021)

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson (2020)

Kelly Clarkson (2011, 2018 & 2019)

Bebe Rexha (2017)

Darius Rucker (2016)

Jordin Sparks (2015)

LeAnn Rimes (2014)

Sandi Patti (2013)

Martina McBride (2012)

Jewel (2010)

Julianne Hough (2008)

Jessica Simpson (2004)

Steven Tyler (2001)

Past Indy 500 National Anthem Singers was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Eli Lilly
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly at 150 as CEO Spotlights AI, Brain Science, GLP‑1 Advances

Ephraim Owens
Local  |  FOX 59

Indiana Native to Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indy 500

Warm Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Hotter Temperatures, Storms Possible in Indiana This Weekend

Brandy Moorheard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

The Invisible War: Fighting Against the Bite That Changed Everything

Ambulance with Sirens
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two-Vehicle Crash Kills At Least 1 Person in Plainfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Superintendent on Leave and Charged in Off-Campus Incident

Eli Lilly Event
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lilly Marks 150 Years With Indianapolis Celebration

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Graham Rahal Talk Preparation For Indy 500

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  FOX 59

Fishers Woman Scammed of $200K in Federal Impersonation Plot

Miami Correctional Facility
News  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Feds Indebted to Indiana for Immigration Detention at State Prison

Local  |  Landon Coons

2026 Indy 500 Potpourri Night

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Staff

2 Charged in Dog Attack That Killed 2-Month-Old in April 2025

Sen. Mike Bohacek
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

State Senator Working on Legislation to Legalize Medical Marijuana

Local  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Denies David Malukas for Indy GP Win

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close