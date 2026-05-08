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Meet Colts 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

Will the Colts tap back into their notable history of finding some hidden gems in the team’s undrafted free agent class?

Published on May 8, 2026

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  • Colts add depth at running back with Pare and Vaughan, who offer different skill sets.
  • Receivers Sharpe, Hagans, and Horton aim to stand out on special teams and in practice.
  • Offensive tackle Rucci and interior lineman VanDeMark provide versatility on the O-line.
LSU v Ole Miss
Source: Randy J. Williams / Getty

Meet Colts 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – Will the Colts tap back into their notable history of finding some hidden gems in the team’s undrafted free agent class?

This year’s undrafted class comes on the heels of the Colts drafting 8 players in ’26, as the roster has now grown to 90 players.

Meet the Colts 2026 undrafted free agents:

2026 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Rice v Texas State
Source: Tim Heitman / Getty

RB-Lincoln Pare (Texas State): The Colts have uncertainty on the running back depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor. Well Pare (5-9 and 192 pounds) averaged 5.1 yards per carry and caught 117 balls during his 5 years of playing college football, at Texas State and Arkansas State.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

RB-Jordon Vaughan (Abilene Christian): Like Seth McGowan (pictured above) in Round 7, the Colts appear to be looking into the physical element a bit at running back, despite not really having a pass catcher in the room. Vaughan is 6-3 and 235 pounds and had 8 touchdowns last year. Vaughan began his college career at Wyoming.

Arkansas v LSU
Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

WR-Raylen Sharpe (Arkansas): Stops at Houston and then Fresno State eventually led the 5-8 and 150-pound Sharpe to Arkansas. Sharpe is the smallest Colt on the roster, but did average 14 yards per catch last year in the SEC. He has some punt return history.

2025 ACC Football Championship - Duke v Virginia
Source: Ryan M. Kelly / Getty

WR-Sahmir Hagans (Duke): Hagans had 14 touchdowns in his 4 years of college, and brings some kick return history, too. Hagans was a college teammate of Riley Leonard.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 15 Purdue at Washington
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WR-E.J. Horton (Purdue): The Colts have 3 wide receivers in this undrafted class, but it’s hard to see much of a path to any of them making the team. Horton played 3 years at Marshall and another at West Virginia before ending his career at Purdue. Horton, 6-0 and 175 pounds, had 27 catches for 289 yards at Purdue.

Penn State v UCLA
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

OL-Nolan Rucci (Penn State): The lone offensive line pick for the Colts in 2026 looks to be more of a guard in Jalen Farmer. But Rucci is definitely a tackle at 6-8 and 314 pounds. He was a heralded high school recruit, beginning his college career at Wisconsin before transferring and starting for the last year and a half at right tackle for Penn State.

Eastern Illinois v Alabama
Source: Jason Clark / Getty

C-Geno VanDeMark (Alabama): Some interior positional versatility is coming with VanDeMark. Last year at Alabama, VanDeMark started 7 games at right guard, 3 at left guard and 1 at center. VanDeMark began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Alabama.

2025 ACC Football Championship - Duke v Virginia
Source: David Jensen / Getty

DE-Mitchell Melton (Virginia): The former Virginia and Ohio State pass rusher had 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 36 career games. Melton had 5.0 sacks last year with UVA, after transferring from Ohio State, where he played with Caden Curry and Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

DL-Cameron Ball (Arkansas): Like offensive tackle, the Colts didn’t spend any of their 8 draft picks no a defensive tackle. Bell is 6-5 and 310 pounds and started for 2.5 years, mainly eating up space, for Arkansas.

Washington State v Ole Miss
Source: Justin Ford / Getty

LB-Tahj Chambers (Ole Miss): Chambers, who stands 6-2 and 230 pounds, spent the majority of his college career at Missouri State. He played one year for Ole Miss finishing with 45 tackles and 3 passes defensed.

LSU v Ole Miss
Source: Randy J. Williams / Getty

LB-West Weeks (LSU): The Colts are throwing a lot of youth at the revamping of the linebacker position this offseason. Weeks started at Virginia then played his final 4 years at LSU. He had 8 tackles for loss last year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 08 Washington at Wisconsin
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

S-Austin Brown (Wisconsin): After drafting safety Hunter Wohler last year from Wisconsin, the Colts are adding a player who played next to Wohler a lot. Brown, 5-11 and 199 pounds, was a 12-game starter for Wisconsin last year.

Meet Colts 2026 Undrafted Free Agents was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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