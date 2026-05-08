Source: Randy J. Williams / Getty Meet Colts 2026 Undrafted Free Agents INDIANAPOLIS – Will the Colts tap back into their notable history of finding some hidden gems in the team’s undrafted free agent class? This year’s undrafted class comes on the heels of the Colts drafting 8 players in ’26, as the roster has now grown to 90 players. Meet the Colts 2026 undrafted free agents:

Source: Tim Heitman / Getty RB-Lincoln Pare (Texas State): The Colts have uncertainty on the running back depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor. Well Pare (5-9 and 192 pounds) averaged 5.1 yards per carry and caught 117 balls during his 5 years of playing college football, at Texas State and Arkansas State.

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. RB-Jordon Vaughan (Abilene Christian): Like Seth McGowan (pictured above) in Round 7, the Colts appear to be looking into the physical element a bit at running back, despite not really having a pass catcher in the room. Vaughan is 6-3 and 235 pounds and had 8 touchdowns last year. Vaughan began his college career at Wyoming.

Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty WR-Raylen Sharpe (Arkansas): Stops at Houston and then Fresno State eventually led the 5-8 and 150-pound Sharpe to Arkansas. Sharpe is the smallest Colt on the roster, but did average 14 yards per catch last year in the SEC. He has some punt return history.

Source: Ryan M. Kelly / Getty WR-Sahmir Hagans (Duke): Hagans had 14 touchdowns in his 4 years of college, and brings some kick return history, too. Hagans was a college teammate of Riley Leonard.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty WR-E.J. Horton (Purdue): The Colts have 3 wide receivers in this undrafted class, but it’s hard to see much of a path to any of them making the team. Horton played 3 years at Marshall and another at West Virginia before ending his career at Purdue. Horton, 6-0 and 175 pounds, had 27 catches for 289 yards at Purdue.

Source: Ric Tapia / Getty OL-Nolan Rucci (Penn State): The lone offensive line pick for the Colts in 2026 looks to be more of a guard in Jalen Farmer. But Rucci is definitely a tackle at 6-8 and 314 pounds. He was a heralded high school recruit, beginning his college career at Wisconsin before transferring and starting for the last year and a half at right tackle for Penn State.

Source: Jason Clark / Getty C-Geno VanDeMark (Alabama): Some interior positional versatility is coming with VanDeMark. Last year at Alabama, VanDeMark started 7 games at right guard, 3 at left guard and 1 at center. VanDeMark began his college career at Michigan State before transferring to Alabama.

Source: David Jensen / Getty DE-Mitchell Melton (Virginia): The former Virginia and Ohio State pass rusher had 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 36 career games. Melton had 5.0 sacks last year with UVA, after transferring from Ohio State, where he played with Caden Curry and Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty DL-Cameron Ball (Arkansas): Like offensive tackle, the Colts didn’t spend any of their 8 draft picks no a defensive tackle. Bell is 6-5 and 310 pounds and started for 2.5 years, mainly eating up space, for Arkansas.

Source: Justin Ford / Getty LB-Tahj Chambers (Ole Miss): Chambers, who stands 6-2 and 230 pounds, spent the majority of his college career at Missouri State. He played one year for Ole Miss finishing with 45 tackles and 3 passes defensed.

Source: Randy J. Williams / Getty LB-West Weeks (LSU): The Colts are throwing a lot of youth at the revamping of the linebacker position this offseason. Weeks started at Virginia then played his final 4 years at LSU. He had 8 tackles for loss last year.