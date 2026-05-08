Listen Live
Close
Sports

10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix

Team Penske has won eight races on the IMS road course, with Will Power contributing five of those victories.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix

Every May, the Sonsio Grand Prix brings top-level INDYCAR racing to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With a mix of racing history and modern competition, this event gives fans a great way to enjoy one of the season’s key races.

The Sonsio Grand Prix is unique because it combines the Speedway’s rich racing tradition with the technical demands of a modern road course.

The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix continues to grow in importance, drawing top drivers and strong teams each year.

It’s become a key event for fans and the INDYCAR series alike.

Take a look below at 10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix.

RELATED | 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

1. Track Layout

The race takes place on a 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, running clockwise.

2. Race Distance

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race covers 85 laps, totaling 207.3 miles.

3. Push-to-Pass Feature

Drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES have 200 seconds of push-to-pass time, with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

4. Hybrid Energy Deployment

The race allows unlimited hybrid energy activation, with a maximum deployment of 425 kilojoules per lap.

5. Tire Strategy

Teams are allotted five sets of primary (hard) and five sets of alternate (soft) tires for the weekend. Rookie drivers get an additional set for the first practice.

6. Team Penske Dominance

Team Penske has won eight races on the IMS road course, with Will Power contributing five of those victories.

7. Alex Palou’s Streak

Alex Palou has won the last three Sonsio Grand Prix races and is aiming to become the fifth driver since 1946 to win four consecutive races at the same track.

8. Rookie Contenders

The 2026 race features three Rookie of the Year contenders—Caio Collet, Dennis Hauger, and Mick Schumacher—making their debut on the IMS road course.

9. National Anthem Performance

Indianapolis Colts cheerleader Allison Broadhurst is set to perform the national anthem at the 2026 event.

10. Fan Engagement

The event includes interactive fan experiences, such as the “Rule the Road Midway,” and encourages fans to plan ahead using the IMS website.

10 Interesting Facts About The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Close up shot: A female hand typing on a keyboard using a laptop in the dark. Working overtime until late, conducting online banking transactions, and integrating technology into daily life
Education  |  Jake McDaniel

Canvas Data Breach Disrupts Indiana Schools

Pursuit Ends in Near East Side Crash
Local  |  FOX 59

Crash in Indianapolis After Chase Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

2 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

Tim Healy
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

FBI Supervisor Arrested in Indy on Sexual Battery

Demonte Satter
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

16-Year-Old Charged as Adult for ’24 Murder, Robbery in Indianapolis

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Sweet Sixteen - Washington D.C.
Local  |  John Herrick

NCAA Approves Expansion Of Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments

Richard and Ashley Kelly
Local  |  FOX 59

Richard Kelly to Resign as Clinton Co. Sheriff as He, Wife Plead Guilty to Jail Commissary Criminal Charges

Foster Care Announcement
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Mike Braun Expands New Parent Leave Policy to Include Foster Parents

Indiana Pacers v San Antonio Spurs
Local  |  Staff

Pacers’ Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade

Ethan Lessig
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Carmel Man Accused of Rape Now Facing Sexual Battery Charges

Stand For Children
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Stand for Children: Helping Indy Parents Navigate the School System

A portrait of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

AG Rokita Files Lawsuit Against Roblox and Discord

Congressional Redistricting Bill Fails In Indiana Senate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Sweet: Indiana GOP Losses Show Pushback on Redistricting

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

People Demand Answers After Fatal Indy Rental Shooting

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close