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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/30/26: Jim O’Brien, Fauci, SCOTUS

Tony Katz: Jim O'Brien joins us for the first time, Will Fauci be indicted?, Florida to redistrict, SCOTUS affirms the Voting Rights Act

Published on April 30, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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Jim O’Brien joins us for the first time

Gas prices up

Fetterman: Iranian cheering for the Democrats

Why are farm bankruptcies increasing?

Will Fauci be indicted?

Florida will redistrict – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/29/floridas-gop-run-legislature-passes-congressional-map-likely-erase/

SCOTUS, the Voting Rights Act and ending racism in congressional districts – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/29/supreme-court-strikes-louisianas-congressional-map-limits-use-race/

….This headline is garbage and WRTV is out of their mind – https://www.wrtv.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-backs-gop-in-louisiana-redistricting-limiting-black-voters-influence

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