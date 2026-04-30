Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/30/26: Jim O’Brien, Fauci, SCOTUS
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Jim O’Brien joins us for the first time
Gas prices up
Fetterman: Iranian cheering for the Democrats
Why are farm bankruptcies increasing?
Will Fauci be indicted?
Florida will redistrict – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/29/floridas-gop-run-legislature-passes-congressional-map-likely-erase/
SCOTUS, the Voting Rights Act and ending racism in congressional districts – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/apr/29/supreme-court-strikes-louisianas-congressional-map-limits-use-race/
….This headline is garbage and WRTV is out of their mind – https://www.wrtv.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-backs-gop-in-louisiana-redistricting-limiting-black-voters-influence