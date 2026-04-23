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Hoosier Leaders Challenge Governor on Child‑Welfare Adviser

Rep. Greg Porter and Sen. Fady Qaddoura say the move stands out because the position didn’t exist before and wasn’t posted publicly

Published on April 23, 2026

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Indiana Statehouse
Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS –Two Hoosier lawmakers are questioning why Gov. Mike Braun created a new state job for former DCS director Adam Krupp.

Braun appointed Krupp as a special adviser on child‑welfare issues and kept his salary at $210,000, the same as new DCS Director Jennifer Dorfmeyer.

Rep. Greg Porter and Sen. Fady Qaddoura say the move stands out because the position didn’t exist before and wasn’t posted publicly. They also point to recent staffing cuts and reassignments at DCS and argue the money could support frontline workers instead.

“This position as a governor’s adviser never existed before for that specific role,” Qaddoura told WISH-TV. “It seems that this was a personal privilege that was afforded to a government employee that was not extended to others. That special treatment and favoritism is not something that I support.”

Qaddoura says taxpayers should know why the role was created and how the state plans to fund it, since the cost will likely be folded into the 2026 budget.

“The budget for the $210,000 has to come from the Governor’s office, given that the appointed advisory position will report to the governor,” he added.

The governor’s office did not agree to an on‑camera interview, but Braun released a statement expressing confidence in both Krupp and Dorfmeyer.

“Dollars that we have should be going toward keeping children safe. This is not good governance,” said Porter.

The Child Services’ budget for fiscal year 2026 is $1.54 billion.

Republicans told WISH-TV the adviser job is a standard full-time state position paid through Child Services, with no special rules or classification.

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