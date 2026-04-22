Plainfield Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Shooting

Source: WISH-TV

CLAYTON, Ind. — Plainfield Police shot and killed a bank robbery suspect in Clayton Wednesday afternoon.

“During the course of the investigation, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the

suspect,” the Plainfield Police Department said. “The suspect failed to comply and fled the scene on foot while armed. During the ensuring encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was immediately provided medical

aid and transported to a nearby hospital.”

The shooting happened on U.S. 40 West, near South County Road 200 East and Church Street. Sheriff’s deputies and Plainfield police were involved in the shooting.

Police think the suspect was involved in the robbery at Chase Bank in Plainfield on Tuesday.

No other officers were hurt in the shooting.

Clayton is in Hendrick County.