Source: MattGush / Getty

Drone breaks through darkness to help Zionsville police catch suspected thief

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A police drone helped authorities locate and take into custody a suspected thief after a nighttime search in Zionsville, according to local reports.

The situation began when suspicious activity was reported in a neighborhood. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect reportedly ran from the area on foot and disappeared into the darkness, making it difficult to track him from the ground.

To improve visibility, a drone equipped with night-vision and lighting capabilities was launched into the air. From above, it was able to scan the area and follow movement that was not easily visible at ground level.

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Using the drone’s aerial view, authorities were guided toward the suspect’s location. He was later found and detained after a short search effort in the surrounding area.

The use of the drone played a major role in narrowing down the search and reducing the time it took to locate the individual, especially in low-light conditions where visibility was limited.

The arrest took place on March 21. Police confirmed that no homes in Zionsville were burglarized on the day Llancavil Nahuel was taken into custody. Court records from Boone Circuit Court in Lebanon show he was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and providing a false identity statement. He pleaded guilty on April 6 and received a one-month jail sentence.

Authorities also said Llancavil Nahuel was wanted in Florida and Texas on charges including grand theft and organized criminal activity. He has since been extradited to Florida and is currently being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Law enforcement say tools like this are becoming more common in active searches, especially during nighttime incidents where traditional ground searches are more difficult.