Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/21/26: VA Redistrict, Congress Sex
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Did someone send a memo to all of the left to go after Kash Patel?
Virginia moving to redistrict. Indiana Republicans decided to do nothing.
Labor Secretary out
Don’t let your sons grow up to be Sen Chris Murphy
Women getting into whiskey – https://www.ibj.com/articles/more-women-getting-their-shot-in-whiskey-industry?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
Is anyone in Congress NOT involved in a sex scandal? – https://nypost.com/2026/04/20/us-news/congress-publishes-list-of-28-house-members-investigated-for-sexual-misconduct-in-wake-of-major-scandals/