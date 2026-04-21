Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/21/26: VA Redistrict, Congress Sex

Tony Katz: Virginia Redistricting, Women in Whiskey, Sex in Congress

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Did someone send a memo to all of the left to go after Kash Patel?

Virginia moving to redistrict. Indiana Republicans decided to do nothing.

Labor Secretary out

Don’t let your sons grow up to be Sen Chris Murphy

Women getting into whiskey – https://www.ibj.com/articles/more-women-getting-their-shot-in-whiskey-industry?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

Is anyone in Congress NOT involved in a sex scandal? – https://nypost.com/2026/04/20/us-news/congress-publishes-list-of-28-house-members-investigated-for-sexual-misconduct-in-wake-of-major-scandals/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

14-Year-Old Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured in Madison County ATV Crash

Tom Kleinhelter
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle, Casey Smith

Gov. Braun Removes Dubois County Sheriff from Indiana Law Enforcement Board

Drugs seized in Putnam County
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: Nearly 400 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in Putnam County Traffic Stop

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun Signs Bill to Protect Hoosier Highways from Illegal CDL Drivers

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Senator Andrea Hunley Announces Run for Indy Mayor

White-tailed Deer Doe Looking at Camera While Browsing in Forest
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana DNR: Three Cases of Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in White-Tailed Deer

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  John Herrick

ISP: 14-Year-Old Boy Shoots Another 14-Year-Old in Salem

Roller Coaster Temperatures
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures This Week, Potential Storms on Friday in Indiana

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Creates New Fund to Draw Israeli Tech Firms

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

ISP Investigating Death of Another Miami Correctional Facility Inmate

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Out-of-Town Firefighters Respond After Downtown Indy Shooting

Teenage girl immersed in homework at a cozy library after school hours
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

400+ Indiana Schools Honored at Statehouse for Reading Scores

Kali and Emma Handlon
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mom Claims Poor Hygiene Caused Fatal NICU Infections

National Weather Service
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Spring Warm-Up Briefly Arrives Before Midweek Storm Chances Increase

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close