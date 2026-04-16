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2 Charged After Police Find $200K in Stolen Merchandise

2 Charged in Madison County After Police Find $200K in Stolen Merchandise

A man and a woman from Alexandria face multiple charges after police said they stole $200,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot, Lowe's and Meijer.

Published on April 16, 2026

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MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A man and a woman from Madison County face theft-related charges after police said they stole $200,000 worth of merchandise from a few major retailers in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department recently arrested David S. Eldridge and Amy Verbryck. The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged the two with theft, organized retail theft, and corrupt business influence.

Officers first responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked in an alleyway with a man loading tools into it from a garage. Police then got a search warrant for the man’s property and outbuildings, where they found $200,000 worth of things from Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Meijer.

According to police, the items were linked to multiple retail thefts throughout central Indiana.

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