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Colts and Kenny Moore Mutually Agree to Seek a Trade

The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II have agreed to seek a trade.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II have agreed to seek a trade.

Moore is going into his final year of a $30 million contract extension and is set to make $9.49 million in a base salary for 2026. Trading Moore before June 1 would save the Colts about $7 million against the cap. If he is traded, second-year cornerback Justin Walley would possibly be asked to step up to replace Moore.

Moore spent nine seasons with Indianapolis, where he recorded 469 total tackles, 21 interceptions, and six forced fumbles. Moore appeared in 14 games with seven starts, finishing with 55 tackles, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

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