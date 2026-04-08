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Access Denied: New Campaign Exposes Insurer Payment Delays

Published on April 8, 2026

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Access Denied Campaign & Laura Kracher from IHA
Source: Indiana Hospital Association / Indiana Hospital Association

INDIANAPOLIS — A staggering new report reveals that while Hoosiers are paying more for health insurance, the companies collecting those premiums are increasingly failing to pay for the care provided.

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) released its 2025 Payor Scorecard this week, exposing a $717 million gap in unpaid care across just 70 Indiana hospitals. If expanded statewide, the IHA estimates that total to exceed $1.6 billion.

The findings come at a time when Indiana’s largest hospital systems have actually lowered their prices, yet patients continue to see their deductibles and premiums climb.

Laura Kracher, IHA’s Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications, says the situation is similar to a broken contract between insurers and the public.

“If you get in a car accident, you expect your insurer to cover damage to your car,” Kracher said. “When you need care, you expect your insurer to cover that, too. But for some reason, healthcare insurers are not holding up their end of the bargain.”

The data supports this frustration. In 2025 alone, Indiana hospitals spent over $400 million simply trying to collect payments they were contractually owed. While 80% of claim denials are eventually overturned, the process forces hospitals to wait an average of 46 days for payment—with some delays stretching past the three-month mark.

Medicare Advantage: Three Times the Denials
A significant portion of the “gamesmanship” identified in the report stems from Medicare Advantage plans. These plans, run by commercial insurers rather than the federal government, are denying claims at three times the rate of traditional Medicare.

“Commercial insurers are responsible for these plans, and that’s when you start seeing delayed payments,” Crocker explained. She noted that these tactics create a “downstream impact” that threatens hospital sustainability and, ultimately, patient access to life-saving treatments.

A Human Toll: The “Access Denied” Campaign
Beyond the balance sheets, the IHA is highlighting the physical toll on Hoosiers through its new “Access Denied” campaign. The initiative encourages patients to share their stories of being caught in the middle of insurance disputes.

Kracher shared her own personal struggle with the system, revealing she was denied a necessary biologic medication for four months. “My condition worsened while I was waiting,” Kracher said. “Patients feel so stuck. You’re not getting a response for months, and your health is deteriorating at the same time.”

By The Numbers: The 2025 Scorecard
$717 Million: Lost hospital revenue due to claim denials and bad debt in 2025.
13%: The percentage of all hospital billings initially denied by insurers.
$1.8 Billion: Denials driven by “requests for more information,” even when care was properly delivered.
25%: The share of claim costs now shifted onto the patient, exceeding the national average.

IHA President Scott B. Tittle says the question for Hoosiers is simple: Where is the money going? “Insurers are collecting premiums but not reliably paying for care,” Tittle said in a statement. “This is the hidden cost of insurance—more paperwork, more waiting, and more financial uncertainty for Hoosier families.”

The IHA is currently partnering with state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to refine laws regarding prior authorization and payment timeframes. However, Kracher warns that insurers often find technicalities to bypass the “spirit of the law.”

Hoosiers who have experienced delays or denials in care are encouraged to visit AccessDeniedIN.org to share their stories and urge policymakers to take action.

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