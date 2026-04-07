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Speedway Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Florida

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 56-year-old Pamela Poe, of Speedway, Indiana, was struck by a motorist sometime around 9 p.m. on March 25 in the St. Pete Beach area.

Published on April 7, 2026

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SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A woman from Speedway, Indiana, was killed in a crash in Pinellas County, Florida, last month.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, 56-year-old Pamela Poe, was struck by a motorist sometime around 9 p.m. on March 25 in St. Pete Beach. Poe was found by deputies lying by a curb near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 44th Avenue.

Poe was transported to a local hospital that night in critical condition. On March 31, the sheriff’s office said that Poe had died from her injuries.

During their investigation, deputies determined that Poe was struck by a person driving a 2019 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle was tracked to a hotel parking lot in Tierra Verde, Florida, where deputies found the driver, identified as 43-year-old Margaret Barah Gardner, and said she was showing signs of impairment and performed poorly during field sobriety tests.

Gardner was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to testing, and leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injuries.

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